‘Rebel trouble’ pushes BJP below majority in Council  

Chetan MG By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even before the Assembly elections, the BJP has lost the majority in the Upper House of the state legislature. With the resignation of R Shankar as an MLC on Wednesday, the party’s numbers dropped to 36 in the 75-member Council.

The number may come down to 35 as BJP MLC and former DyCM Laxman Savadi, who is upset over not getting the party ticket to contest from Athani, has also announced that he would quit BJP and also resign from the MLC’s post. He has sought an appointment with the council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti and is likely to tender his resignation on Saturday.

The BJP’s second list of 35 candidates, which is yet to be announced, may further determine the party’s strength in the Upper House, as other members, who would be aspiring for a ticket, may decide to quit as well.

The party’s strength was 39 and its MLCs Puttanna and Babu Rao Chinchansur had quit in March to join Congress. Technically, the BJP had lost the majority when Chinchansur tendered his resignation.

Speaking to TNIE, Council Chairman Basavaraja Horatti said the BJP had lost the majority in the House as 38 in the magic number.

Though the BJP formed the government in 2019, the Opposition Congress and JDS put together had the majority. Only in June last year, the BJP had got a clear majority in the Council. This had helped the party to get a few contentious Bills, such as the anti-conversion bill, passed in the council despite strong opposition by the Congress and JDS parties.

