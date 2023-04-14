Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP chief Girinath visits Electronics City, urges techies to vote

He assured that the employees working in various companies in Electronics City will be granted leave with salary on May 10.

Published: 14th April 2023 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP Chief Tushar Girinath. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner and District Election Officer Tushar Girinath on Thursday held voter awareness programmes in Electronics City. He expressed concern that the IT corridor had registered only 52 per cent vote in the last Assembly election. Several CEOs of such organizations, who participated in the programme at Tech Mahindra, assured Girinath that the employees will be informed to exercise their franchise.

He assured that the employees working in various companies in Electronics City will be granted leave with salary on May 10. Girinath also visited Arvind Limited Garments in Electronics City, requesting almost 2,000 garment sector workers to vote. Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Panchayat, Bengaluru Urban, Sangappa and Chairman of District Sweep Committee, Joint Commissioner Krishnamurthy were present. 

