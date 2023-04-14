Home Cities Bengaluru

BJP supporters 'harassed' our members in Karnataka: AAP

Meanwhile, Manoj Kumar and Shivakumar, who belong to the AAP, alleged that they were insulted by BJP supporters as well.

Published: 14th April 2023 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that they were threatened and abused by BJP workers and supporters in CV Raman Nagar on Thursday, during the election campaign of a ruling party MLA.

According to Bhavya Narayana, an AAP volunteer from RR Nagar, a few of her party volunteers had reached Suddaguntepalya in CV Raman Nagar on Thursday to campaign for their candidate. However, at 12 pm, they were approached by some BJP supporters who picked up a quarrel with them and threatened them, she alleged. 

“We came to campaign for our candidate, Mohan Dasari. Seeing us campaign, some BJP supporters picked up a quarrel with us and asked us to leave the place, stating that the MLA had given everything. They abused and almost heckled us,” Bhavya alleged. A complaint in this regard has been filed at Jeevan Bima Nagar police station against two persons -- Mohan and Nagaraj -- who are claimed to be BJP supporters. 

Meanwhile, Manoj Kumar and Shivakumar, who belong to the AAP, alleged that they were insulted by BJP supporters as well, and when they tried to film the latter, their mobile phones were snatched, only to be returned later. However, the BJP workers said the MLA had given clear directions to his supporters not to be intimidated by the Opposition. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP AAP
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'What a disgrace': Tharoor on removal of Maulana Azad references from NCERT textbook
A view of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Admin disallows Jumat-ul-Vida prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar
A rally against AFSPA in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | EPS)
Centre refuses to prosecute 30 Army men over Nagaland civilian killings
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Former Karnataka deputy CM Savadi, denied ticket by BJP, meets Congress leaders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp