BJP supporters 'harassed' our members in Karnataka: AAP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that they were threatened and abused by BJP workers and supporters in CV Raman Nagar on Thursday, during the election campaign of a ruling party MLA.

According to Bhavya Narayana, an AAP volunteer from RR Nagar, a few of her party volunteers had reached Suddaguntepalya in CV Raman Nagar on Thursday to campaign for their candidate. However, at 12 pm, they were approached by some BJP supporters who picked up a quarrel with them and threatened them, she alleged.

“We came to campaign for our candidate, Mohan Dasari. Seeing us campaign, some BJP supporters picked up a quarrel with us and asked us to leave the place, stating that the MLA had given everything. They abused and almost heckled us,” Bhavya alleged. A complaint in this regard has been filed at Jeevan Bima Nagar police station against two persons -- Mohan and Nagaraj -- who are claimed to be BJP supporters.

Meanwhile, Manoj Kumar and Shivakumar, who belong to the AAP, alleged that they were insulted by BJP supporters as well, and when they tried to film the latter, their mobile phones were snatched, only to be returned later. However, the BJP workers said the MLA had given clear directions to his supporters not to be intimidated by the Opposition.

