Covid test target now at 20,000 samples a day in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Health Department has increased the daily Covid testing target to 20,000 across the state. The average number of samples tested until now is 7,729. A circular issued on April 11 by the health department stated that along with increased testing, all persons in contact with an infected person, in household and office, are to be compulsorily tested. All people found to be symptomatic during interstate and international travels also have to get tested.

The health department has directed that district-wise examination be conducted everyday, and steps be taken towards sending samples to district laboratories.

With a gradual rise in Covid cases, several states/Union Territories have increased testing and made masks mandatory. Karnataka, on the other hand, has not yet planned to enforce mandatory wearing of masks.

Experts attributed the XBB 1.16 variant to be the reason for the spike in cases which, however, is not harmful, as the recovery rate is much higher, with patients recovering within 4-5 days after getting infected. The Influenza-like Infections (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI), mainly H1N1 (Swine Flu) and H3N2 virus, with Covid were a major reason for the rise in hospital admissions in the past two months.

Doctors have stated that most of the deaths were because of comorbidities. Since April 1, nine deaths have been reported due to Covid, in which all patients were either extremely young or old, and had either SARI-related symptoms or suffered from comorbidities.

Doctors said that the Covid advisory has already been issued and no new guidelines are required at the moment. If people follow the Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) and ensure that they use masks, the situation will not worsen in the coming months. Meanwhile, according to the health department, as on April 13, the active cases in Karnataka stood at 1,498.

CIRCULAR TO HOSPITALS ON MEDICAL INSURANCE SCHEME

The Karnataka Health Department has issued a circular regarding the inclusion of all government and private hospitals in the state medical insurance scheme. They have directed all hospitals to submit a monthly report stating the cause of death for all such occurrences in the health institutions (all institutional and non-institutional deaths). Such measures are being taken to improve decision-making for health researchers, while making policies to benefit everyone equally.

