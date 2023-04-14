Home Cities Bengaluru

Greenpeace India submits 20-point manifesto to parties

Published: 14th April 2023 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 01:41 PM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Urging political parties to address issues of mobility and nutritional diversity, Greenpeace India, an NGO, submitted a 20-point manifesto to the parties, which includes revival of bus priority lane along the ORR, focusing on improving public transport, and building a more resilient food system.  Emphasising on improving public transport and promoting cycling and walking to reduce congestion and pollution in Bengaluru is also in the manifesto, the team said.  

Amruta SN, Greenpeace India Campaigner, said, “Building more flyovers, roads and elevated corridors will encourage more private vehicles, ignoring mass transport.” They said that prioritising allocation of funds and making policies towards sustainable modes of transport must be on every political party’s agenda.  

Regarding climate change, a problem that governments globally are battling, Greenpeace recommended a more resilient food system. Government should give incentives to farmers to encourage them to grow climate-resilient millets, and proposed that entitlement be hiked from Rs 10,000 per  hectare to Rs 25,000 per hectare for millets. 

