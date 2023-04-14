‘Join JDS, teach BJP a lesson’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid wrangling among disgruntled aspirants after BJP released two lists of candidates, supporters of saffron party leader NR Ramesh, who was denied a ticket from Jayanagar Assembly constituency, have insisted he join JDS, and contest from both Padmanabhanagar and Jayanagar constituencies.

Talking to media persons on Thursday, president of Yediyur Ward Nagarikara Vedike, a citizens’ forum, Anil Kumar, said that supporters want Ramesh to join JDS and contest from two seats, and teach BJP candidates of both the constituencies a lesson.

“Ramesh has worked tirelessly over the last 24 years for BJP, and has played an important role in lifting the party to the highest level. It is because he has exposed hundreds of huge scams and corruption during the Congress dispensation that BJP is flying high in the state,” said Kumar.

BJP, which projects itself as a party of the highly-educated, has given tickets to candidates who have been involved in government land grabbing and criminal cases, he said.

Supporters have also alleged that Padmanabhanagar MLA and Revenue Minister R Ashoka has a secret pact with Congress leaders like NA Haris and others, and therefore, party workers are in fear in Assembly constituencies like Chamarajpet, BMT Layout and others. Ramesh, who was visibly upset, is yet to react over ticket distribution.

BENGALURU: Amid wrangling among disgruntled aspirants after BJP released two lists of candidates, supporters of saffron party leader NR Ramesh, who was denied a ticket from Jayanagar Assembly constituency, have insisted he join JDS, and contest from both Padmanabhanagar and Jayanagar constituencies. Talking to media persons on Thursday, president of Yediyur Ward Nagarikara Vedike, a citizens’ forum, Anil Kumar, said that supporters want Ramesh to join JDS and contest from two seats, and teach BJP candidates of both the constituencies a lesson. “Ramesh has worked tirelessly over the last 24 years for BJP, and has played an important role in lifting the party to the highest level. It is because he has exposed hundreds of huge scams and corruption during the Congress dispensation that BJP is flying high in the state,” said Kumar.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); BJP, which projects itself as a party of the highly-educated, has given tickets to candidates who have been involved in government land grabbing and criminal cases, he said. Supporters have also alleged that Padmanabhanagar MLA and Revenue Minister R Ashoka has a secret pact with Congress leaders like NA Haris and others, and therefore, party workers are in fear in Assembly constituencies like Chamarajpet, BMT Layout and others. Ramesh, who was visibly upset, is yet to react over ticket distribution.