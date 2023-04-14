Karnataka polls: Khader holds fort in Hindutva heartland 

Express News Service

MANGALURU: Coastal Karnataka is BJP’s stronghold, but the Mangaluru constituency (previously called Ullal) is a tough nut to crack for them. In the last three decades, BJP has won the constituency just once when K Jayarama Shetty was elected in 1994. In 2018, BJP won seven out of eight seats in Dakshina Kannada, but not Mangaluru. The constituency located on the Kerala border and dominated by Muslims has elected UT Khader in the last four elections. His father UT Fareed had represented the segment four times between 1972 and 2007. In the by-poll necessitated after his death in 2007, Khader entered the fray and since then has never looked back and has been winning continuously with a good margin.

It was a direct fight between Congress and BJP in the last many elections, but the scenario has become more dynamic this time with SDPI throwing its hat into the ring. However, this time too, Khader appears to be on a formidable position and many political pundits predict that the fight is between BJP and SDPI for the second place.

Whether he is in the ruling party or opposition, Khader is popular among his electorate as a man who brings development to the constituency. Harekala bridge -cum-barrage which significantly reduces the travel time between Mangaluru and Harekala, four-laning of Thokottu-Mudipu road that connects several educational institutions and hospitals, among others have made a big impact in the constituency.

SDPI, which has fielded Riyaz Farangipete, is trying to woo the Muslims by accusing Khader of failing to protect the interests of the community when the hijab controversy erupted and when Muslims were arrested in ‘fake’ cases. On the other hand, BJP and Sangh Parivar which tried to brand Ullal as ‘Mini Pakistan’ during the last election, are now appealing to people to elect a ‘Hindu MLA’. BJP candidate Santosh Kumar Rai Boliyar lost to Khader by a margin of more than 19,000 votes in the last election. This time the BJP has field Satish Kumpala, a Billava, against him. The constituency has majority Muslim voters, followed by Christians, Billavas, Bunts and Dalits.

There was a buzz that BJP is planning to field a strong Hindutva leader against Khader. But according to sources, no popular leader is ready to take the risk as they think that chances of victory are very slim. Khader is popular among masses and has built a good rapport with people of all faiths.

He hardly misses any religious event organised by Hindus and Christians and has also helps them get government funds. He is accessible to voters and has maintained an image as a clean politician. His good work as a minister in Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy governments handling Health and Family Welfare, Food and Civil Supplies are still remembered by people here. All these factors are likely to help him in the election.

