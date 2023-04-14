‘Lingayat assertion’ as former Bengaluru mayor Gangambike files nomination on opening day

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Lingayats demanding a seat in the city, former mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun, a Lingayat, in an unprecedented ‘statement of assertion’ filed her nomination on the opening day on Thursday. Veerashaiva Mahasabha and Lingayat leaders within the Congress including campaign committee chief MB Patil and working president Eshwar Khandre are batting in her favour. They recalled her achievements as a mayor in dealing with plastic waste and banning it.

The Congress panel had proposed two names for Chickpet constituency: former MLA R V Devaraj and Gangambike Mallikarjun. Since Chickpet has not been declared, the field is open.

Veerashaiva Mahasabha secretary, Renuka Prasanna, said, “There are over 15 lakh members of the community across 28 seats in the city. We are hopeful that the party will consider Gangambike Mallikarjun’s candidature favourably.’’

After former deputy mayor BS Puttaraju, a Lingayat, was edged out, the Lingayats had rallied around him to express their disappointment.

Asked about filling her nomination, Gangambike Mallikarjun told TNIE, “I have only filed it because it’s an auspicious day. Tomorrow is a holiday. There will be a shadow of Amavasya from April 19-20.”

Asked about backing from party, she said, “I will consult party leaders and will do what they tell me.’’Reacting to her filing nomination, KPCC president DK Shivakumar told TNIE, “She is a loyal party worker. If she is not considered for final candidature, we may have to ask her to withdraw her nomination.’’

