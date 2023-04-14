Man says ‘abused’ for being Bihari, probe on in Karnataka 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a video of a man, purportedly from Muzaffarpur in Bihar, accusing three people in Rajajinagar of abusing and harassing him as he did not speak Kannada went viral, North Division DCP said that an enquiry has been launched.

Recounting an incident on April 7, Nitish Kumar Yadav, a worker at an eatery, alleged that three people had come to his eatery in Rajajinagar and abused him for being a Bihari. Posting the video from his hometown, the man is heard abusing the customers for allegedly mistreating Hindi-speakers in Bengaluru.

The video has sparked a debate on the language issue on social media between pro-Kannada and pro-Hindi groups.

However, a preliminary enquiry by Subramanyanagar police revealed that an argument ensued over stale food and a torn currency note, instead of language. Meanwhile, pro-Kannada activists are incensed at Yadav for using profanities, and have filed a complaint against him with the Subramanyanagar police station.

City Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy said that they are trying to gather more information on Yadav. It appears, prima facie, that an argument broke out between the man and the customers in the eatery. However, there is no clarity on the three customers - two women and a man -- who are seen in the video posted by Yadav.

“The person was working at a food joint near Mahalakshmi Metro Station. Neither him nor his employer has filed any complaint. We found out that the women had ordered puliyogare. They did not like it, and asked it to be changed, which he refused. They gave him a torn currency note, and he refused to accept it, which led to an argument. Yadav does not know Kannada, and the women don’t speak or understand Hindi,” said an officer.

“A team from the North police division has contacted the person who had posted the video. An enquiry has been launched. In such situations, dial 112. Social media is not the platform for such issues. Allow the police to act first,” Reddy appealed.

