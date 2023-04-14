What’s behind the bushes in Cubbon Park? Snakes, say Bengaluru officials

Home Cities Bengaluru

Another senior official pointed out that during an inspection, many walkers complained of public display of affection.

People take a walk at Cubbon park in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It became a classic case of “we hear what we want to hear”. Citizens heard “Do not play in the park, do not sit behind bushes or in corners, and do not carry food” as part of strictures imposed by horticulture department officials, marshals and security personnel for Cubbon Park visitors, drawing the ire of netizens. 

“Citizens should not play games as lawns and sprinklers are getting damaged. They should not sit in corners and behind bushes due to snakes, and we request citizens not to carry food and litter the place as garbage and plastic attract rats and snakes,” said Balakrishna HT, deputy director, horticulture department, Cubbon Park. 

A signboard at Cubbon Park warns of penalty for unseemly behaviour. The Horticulture department secretary confirmed there is no new order | Nagaraja gadekal

Another senior official pointed out that during an inspection, many walkers complained of public display of affection. “Citizens said PDA was making them uncomfortable, especially when they were with children. Then, the security guards requested people to behave decently. Moral policing is not our job,” said the official. Horticulture department secretary Rajendra Kumar Kataria confirmed that there are no new directions or guidelines. 

With many netizens slamming the department for banning photography, Balakrishna said, “Professional photo and video shoots have been banned for over a decade. Many birdwatchers and ornithologists pointed out that using flash was impacting the fauna.

Citizens still use cameras and mobile phones,” he said. Residents, however, said they have no problems with PDA at Cubbon Park, but couples should be careful that they don’t make others uncomfortable.  Murli Vijay, a resident of Ulsoor, said people must follow a basic code of conduct in public spaces. 

