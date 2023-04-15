Home Cities Bengaluru

As Covid cases go up, health officers demand 1 lakh vaccine doses

A member of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) explained that procuring vaccines is a complicated process and depends on demand.

Published: 15th April 2023 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2023 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

The researchers said their results strongly suggest that the flu vaccine protects against several severe effects of COVID-19.

Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | AP)

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  District Health Officers (DHO) in Karnataka have demanded a total of 1 lakh doses of Covid vaccines, amid a surge in cases across India. 

Anil Kumar TK, principal secretary, health and family welfare department, said DHOs from across the state have seen a demand for vaccines, with the rise in Covid cases lately. In the last week of March, they communicated to the health department to procure vaccines from the Union health ministry. 

Kumar said since Covishield and Covaxin stocks are currently unavailable, the state is demanding that Corbevax be procured in the coming days, with necessary permissions from the Election Commission (EC) since the Model Code of Conduct is in force in the state. 

The DHO of Hassan said compared to the past few months, the demand for vaccines has increased slightly. For a long period, people appeared completely disinterested in taking vaccines or getting testing for Covid in case they were symptomatic. Lately, they are getting a few calls enquiring about the availability of vaccines, he said. 

Dr Suchetha, medical officer at the Public Health Centre (PHC) in Malleswaram, said there is a slight increase in demand, with a majority of people planning to travel in the near future coming forward to get vaccinated. She said the fear of Covid has vanished and most people are reluctant to take a booster dose or get tested for Covid. 

A member of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) explained that procuring vaccines is a complicated process and depends on demand. They cannot be manufactured and procured easily. Production depends on demand, or much of the stock expires since people are not coming forward to get vaccinated in large numbers. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid Karnataka
India Matters
Security personnel before a flag march in Odisha's Sambalpur.(Photo | ANI Twitter)
Hanuman Jayanti violence: Curfew imposed in six police station areas of Odisha’s Sambalpur
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India adds 10,753 fresh cases, active infections at 53,720
Rescue operations underway after a bus fell into a ditch in Raigad's Khopoli area. (Photo | ANI)
12 dead, 27 injured after bus falls into gorge on old Mumbai-Pune highway
Chief Justice of India, (CJI) DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Chandrachud bats for mediation as dispute resolution mechanism for individuals, govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp