Liquors with a touch of beer

Mixing freshly-crafted beers with other liquors can create a variety of unique and interesting flavour combinations.

Published: 15th April 2023 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2023 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Kamalesh Mesha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is known as the ‘Silicon Valley of India’ because of its concentration of technology startups, but it is also at the forefront of the country’s craft beer boom. Mixing freshly-crafted beers with other liquors can create a variety of unique and interesting flavour combinations. Some common beer cocktails include the shandy, which is made by mixing beer with lemonade or another citrus juice, and the michelada, which is a Mexican drink made by mixing beer with lime juice, hot sauce, and spices. Here are some mouth-watering recipes:

Recipes

Honky Tonky Women

  •  This cocktail starts with 2 oz of gin, add refreshing flavour with a slight tanginess from the lime juice of ½ oz. Later blend with 2 kiwi fruit slices to add sweetness and a slightly tart flavour, while the elderflower syrup would provide a floral and sweet note. The beer foam would add a frothy and creamy texture to the drink, which would likely balance out the sweetness and acidity of the other ingredients. Overall, this cocktail is a unique and delicious combination of flavour and textures.
  •  Overall, beer cocktails and mixing beer with other liquors can be a fun and creative way to enjoy your favourite beverages in new and interesting ways.

Who Lives in the Sea!

  •   Whisky shaken with orange marmalade, fresh lime juice, and finished with beer is a unique and flavourful cocktail that combines sweet, tart, and bitter flavours in a refreshing and complex drink.
  •   To make this cocktail, start by adding a spoonful of orange marmalade to a cocktail shaker. Add a few ice cubes, followed by 1.5 ounces of your favourite whisky and the juice of half a lime. Shake vigorously until the marmalade has dissolved and the ingredients are well-combined.
  •   Next, strain the mixture into a glass filled with ice and top it off with your favourite beer. A light lager or pale ale works well for this cocktail, as it adds a crisp and refreshing finish to the drink.
  •   Garnish the cocktail with a slice of lime or a sprig of fresh mint for an extra touch of colour and flavour.
  •   Overall, this cocktail is a delicious and inventive twist on a classic whisky sour, with the addition of orange marmalade and beer adding depth and complexity to the drink. Enjoy it on a warm summer evening or as a unique addition to your next cocktail party.

(The writer is a mixologist at Long Boat Brewing Co)

