Student falls off bus, dies; friends blame crew in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Shweta Shanthappanavar, a first-semester student of Government Engineering College, in Huligudda, died of severe head injuries after falling off a moving Vijayanagara-Ranebennur bus on Wednesday morning. She succumbed to the injuries at a Davangere hospital.

The victim, who was a resident of Holalu village, Huvina Hadagali taluk, Vijayanagara district, stayed at a hostel and regularly took KSRTC buses to her college.

Shweta requested the bus driver and conductor to stop. When the bus slowed down near a hump outside the college, the bus crew requested Shwetha to deboard. Assuming the bus has slowed down, she tried to deboard but fell down when the bus moved suddenly. Her fellow students alleged that Shweta jumped out of the bus fearing she might miss her classes.

Shweta was shifted to a private hospital at Davanagere, where she succumbed to her injuries around 5 pm on Wednesday.

Holding the bus crew responsible, students staged a protest and sought action against the driver and conductor. The students withdrew the protest following assurance from tahsildar K Sharanamma. He also said that an FIR has been filed with Hadagali police station. Haveri divisional traffic officer Ashok Patil said, “We will take disciplinary action against the bus driver and conductor on Saturday.”

DAVANGERE: Shweta Shanthappanavar, a first-semester student of Government Engineering College, in Huligudda, died of severe head injuries after falling off a moving Vijayanagara-Ranebennur bus on Wednesday morning. She succumbed to the injuries at a Davangere hospital. The victim, who was a resident of Holalu village, Huvina Hadagali taluk, Vijayanagara district, stayed at a hostel and regularly took KSRTC buses to her college. Shweta requested the bus driver and conductor to stop. When the bus slowed down near a hump outside the college, the bus crew requested Shwetha to deboard. Assuming the bus has slowed down, she tried to deboard but fell down when the bus moved suddenly. Her fellow students alleged that Shweta jumped out of the bus fearing she might miss her classes.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Shweta was shifted to a private hospital at Davanagere, where she succumbed to her injuries around 5 pm on Wednesday. Holding the bus crew responsible, students staged a protest and sought action against the driver and conductor. The students withdrew the protest following assurance from tahsildar K Sharanamma. He also said that an FIR has been filed with Hadagali police station. Haveri divisional traffic officer Ashok Patil said, “We will take disciplinary action against the bus driver and conductor on Saturday.”