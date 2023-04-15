Home Cities Bengaluru

Summer polls may hit hospitality business in Karnataka

To keep a tab on the movement of cash and other material used to lure voters, the Mysuru district administration has set up several checkposts to screen the vehicles.

Published: 15th April 2023 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2023 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

Image of the Mysuru palace used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Express)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Indeed, elections are a thrill to political parties and candidates who work overtime to win over the electorate. However, the elaborate exercise has become a worry for stakeholders in the hospitality sector as they anticipate a drop in tourist footfall once the election campaigning peaks.

With the tagline — One State Many Worlds — the state tourism department has attracted more than eight million tourists in recent years, directly contributing to the hospitality industry. Festivals like Dasara and other Utsavs also draw tourists to the state.

The state has several destinations like Mysuru, Hampi, Belur, Badami, Kabini, Nandi Hills, Kodagu, and several popular beaches which are go-to spots for tourists. Though, the industry has not fully recovered from the pandemic shock, the polls in summer are likely to affect it yet again.

Hoteliers and travel operators had anticipated a jackpot in the next two months of summer vacations. But, the notification of the elections, implementation of moral code of conduct, strict screening of vehicles and frisking at checkpoints have turned out to be a concern for stakeholders.

To keep a tab on the movement of cash and other material used to lure voters, the Mysuru district administration has set up several checkposts to screen the vehicles. To avoid such inconvenience, people prefer other states for travel.

Hotel Owners Association president Narayana Gowda said the occupancy would have been over 50 per cent by now. “Mysuru registers highest tourist flow between April 10 and June 10. The elections may force tourists to cancel their plans to poll-bound Karnataka,” he said.

Lokesh, a travel agent, said the flow of tourists is likely to come down drastically once the campaigning peaks. Karnataka’s loss will be Kerala’s and Tamil Nadu’s gain, he added.

Handicrafts vendors will also feel the pinch if the tourism industry is hit. However, the brightside is that the elections and results will get over by May 13, giving at least two weeks to the sector to regain lost ground.

