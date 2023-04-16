Home Cities Bengaluru

cVIGIL app logs 3k plaints, Rs 161 crore seizures

Major seizures were made from Dasarahalli, Shivajinagar, Mahalakshmi Layout, Rajajinagar, BTM Layout and Malleswaram in Bengaluru. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of the Assembly elections in Karnataka, Rs 161 crore, including cash, freebies, narcotics, liquor and metals, has been seized till April 14. 

The cVigil app has recorded 3,147 complaints in Karnataka on model code of conduct violations, of which 2,643 complaints have been found to be genuine. 

According to a press release by the office of the chief electoral officer, the majority of the complaints were about putting up banners/posters without permission and the remaining were about the distribution of gifts, money, liquor and property defacement. Flying squads and police authorities have also booked 1,334 FIRs regarding seizures of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals and freebies. 

The income tax department recorded seizures worth Rs 25.45 crores, including gold and cash. Major seizures were made from Dasarahalli, Shivajinagar, Mahalakshmi Layout, Rajajinagar, BTM Layout and Malleswaram in Bengaluru. 

