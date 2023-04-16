Dengue, malaria cases up; docs say maintain hygiene, keep area clean

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Doctors have witnessed a gradual rise in dengue and malaria cases. While they reassure that no significant upsurge is being noticed, they warn citizens to be cautious and take necessary precautions by maintaining hygiene and keeping surroundings clean.

Dr Lakshmipathy, General Physician at KC General Hospital said, around 3-4 patients are being reported every day in the hospital. But it is sporadic and not a cause of worry at the moment. “Few patients who come in the outpatient department with fever symptoms might be going unidentified, while in regard to Malaria cases, 1-2 cases are reported daily,” he said.

He further explained that with proper medications, most patients recover in a week’s time. Dr Sharif, deputy director of the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) said, as of now no major upsurge is seen in Karnataka. Of the total 3,828 samples for dengue tested in the state, only 320 were found to be positive since April 1.

As people tend to store or sprinkle water to keep areas cool during summer, mosquitoes find space to breed increasingly. Due to water shortage, people store water in containers outside their houses and even the unreplaced water in coolers also attract mosquitoes.

Doctors at Victoria Hospital also agreed that a few cases are reported regularly at the hospital. Usually, cases are seen during monsoon season, but, since the weather is slightly humid, it has created a good breeding ground for mosquitoes.

