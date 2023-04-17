Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru Metro’s airport line sees first set of girders

In a major breakthrough on the Bengaluru Metro’s KR Puram-KIA Line, the first two sets of U-griders were launched near Chikkajala.

Published: 17th April 2023 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru metro train

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major breakthrough on the Bengaluru Metro’s KR Puram-KIA Line, the first two sets of U-girders were launched near Chikkajala.

The milestone was achieved in package-3, which runs for 15.01km from IAF Yelahanka to the KIA terminal. Chief Engineer, BMRCL, DC Nataraj told TNIE that a total of 784 U-girders will be launched in package 3.

“Each girder is 28m in length. Work on the first set was completed by 5 am on April 14. The second set was completed 90mins earlier thanks to the experience from the first one. It was ready by 4 am on April 16.”

The girder, weighing 165 tonnes, is hoisted by cranes. Each girder is transported by a trailer from the yard at Doddajala where they are cast, said Nataraj, and said that the stretch was well on course to meet the deadline.  

He said of the pile foundation work for 2,172 piles, 1,619 have been completed. “The pile cap has been done for 244 of 489 piles, 195 of 489 piers are ready while 87 of 308 pier caps are ready,” he said. The Centre’s deadline for the entire airport line is June 2026.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Metro KR Puram-KIA Line U-girders
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital in Kamothe
20 people still hospitalised after sunstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge . (Photo | PTI)
Kharge writes to PM Modi demanding caste census, says reliable database essential for social justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp