Bengaluru Metro’s airport line sees first set of girders

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major breakthrough on the Bengaluru Metro’s KR Puram-KIA Line, the first two sets of U-girders were launched near Chikkajala.

The milestone was achieved in package-3, which runs for 15.01km from IAF Yelahanka to the KIA terminal. Chief Engineer, BMRCL, DC Nataraj told TNIE that a total of 784 U-girders will be launched in package 3.

“Each girder is 28m in length. Work on the first set was completed by 5 am on April 14. The second set was completed 90mins earlier thanks to the experience from the first one. It was ready by 4 am on April 16.”

The girder, weighing 165 tonnes, is hoisted by cranes. Each girder is transported by a trailer from the yard at Doddajala where they are cast, said Nataraj, and said that the stretch was well on course to meet the deadline.

He said of the pile foundation work for 2,172 piles, 1,619 have been completed. “The pile cap has been done for 244 of 489 piles, 195 of 489 piers are ready while 87 of 308 pier caps are ready,” he said. The Centre’s deadline for the entire airport line is June 2026.

