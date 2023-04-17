Home Cities Bengaluru

Leopard caught, residents seek strict action

While its capture has allowed residents to feel safer, the presence of about 5 to 6 notorious leopards attacking local farm animals still haunt the area.

Published: 17th April 2023

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following several leopard sightings on the outskirts of Bengaluru in Kommaghatta near Kengeri, residents breathed a sigh of relief after a leopard was trapped on Saturday.

A leopard fell into a snare set by the Karnataka forest department near a local farm. While its capture has allowed residents to feel safer, the presence of about 5 to 6 notorious leopards attacking local farm animals still haunt the area. The officials set traps in the area, heeding to several complaints from Sri Bapuji Nursery and Farms, where a majority of the attacks occurred.

Somashekar, owner of the farm, said apart from farm animals being killed, the residents also feared travelling to work or sending kids to school. Several settlements and villages encroach forest areas, which make them vulnerable to frequent wildlife attacks on cattle and stray dogs. Residents faulted both, the forest department for not taking strict actions, and Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) for forming layouts in areas which are at risk of wildlife attack.

