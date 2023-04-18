Home Cities Bengaluru

In Hoskote, battle over devpt brews

What Nagaraj has done, any corporator can do.

Published: 18th April 2023 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2023 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

MTB Nagaraj

MTB Nagaraj (File photo| EPS)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In the sleepy suburb of Hoskote a stormy battle is brewing between incumbent Minister MTB Nagaraj and Congress candidate Sharath Bache Gowda. During an election meeting in Tavarekere on Monday, Nagaraj upped the ante by challenging Gowda and asked, “What development has MP Bache Gowda done to Tavarekere. I have brought more than Rs 5 crore worth development in Tavarekere.’’

Speaking to TNIE, Gowda hit back, saying, “Minister MTB Nagaraj should study the history of development works in the constituency. It was BN Bache Gowda who brought the degree college to Hoskote. He was instrumental in getting Volvo and the diary project, which created many jobs for the people of Hoskote.’’

As Nagaraj challenged Bache Gowda on development, the latter hit back, saying, “Just like [prime minister Narendra] Modi who has no respect for what Congress has done, Nagaraj also lacks respect for all that Bache Gowda has done.’’

“BN Bache Gowda brought a veterinary hospital to Hoskote. Going by the state average, there should be only seven PHCs in Hoskote. But thanks to Bache Gowda, there are 13 PHCs in Hoskote. What Nagaraj has done, any corporator can do. Problem of permanent drinking water facilities and garbage dumping still remains.”

Slamming Congress, Nagaraj said, “Congress which is offering guarantee cards has no guarantee that they will come to power.’’

Projecting himself as a leader who is interested in an all-round development, Nagaraj said, “I am the kind of person who will pressurise the government to bring in Cauvery drinking water, bolster metro rail connectivity and focus on a holistic development of the constituency.’’

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hoskote MTB Nagaraj Sharath Bache Gowda
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital.
Kharghar heat stroke: 13 dead, several in hospital; here's what actually happened
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of Assembly polls, in Kolar, Karnataka, Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka elections: Rahul Gandhi reiterates call for caste census & proportionate reservation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp