In Hoskote, battle over devpt brews

BENGALURU: In the sleepy suburb of Hoskote a stormy battle is brewing between incumbent Minister MTB Nagaraj and Congress candidate Sharath Bache Gowda. During an election meeting in Tavarekere on Monday, Nagaraj upped the ante by challenging Gowda and asked, “What development has MP Bache Gowda done to Tavarekere. I have brought more than Rs 5 crore worth development in Tavarekere.’’

Speaking to TNIE, Gowda hit back, saying, “Minister MTB Nagaraj should study the history of development works in the constituency. It was BN Bache Gowda who brought the degree college to Hoskote. He was instrumental in getting Volvo and the diary project, which created many jobs for the people of Hoskote.’’

As Nagaraj challenged Bache Gowda on development, the latter hit back, saying, “Just like [prime minister Narendra] Modi who has no respect for what Congress has done, Nagaraj also lacks respect for all that Bache Gowda has done.’’

“BN Bache Gowda brought a veterinary hospital to Hoskote. Going by the state average, there should be only seven PHCs in Hoskote. But thanks to Bache Gowda, there are 13 PHCs in Hoskote. What Nagaraj has done, any corporator can do. Problem of permanent drinking water facilities and garbage dumping still remains.”

Slamming Congress, Nagaraj said, “Congress which is offering guarantee cards has no guarantee that they will come to power.’’

Projecting himself as a leader who is interested in an all-round development, Nagaraj said, “I am the kind of person who will pressurise the government to bring in Cauvery drinking water, bolster metro rail connectivity and focus on a holistic development of the constituency.’’

