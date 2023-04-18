‘RSS, BJP attacking democracy, social justice’

By Express News Service

BIDAR: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday promised that if his party comes to power, they would implement the four pre-poll promises a day after they form the government. Rahul was addressing events in Bhalki and Humnabad towns of Bidar district after nomination papers were filed by Bhalki candidate Eshwar Khandre and Humnabad candidate Rajashekhar Patil.

He stressed that to implement welfare schemes, Congress should at least have 150 MLAs or else the BJP will try to destabilise the government. People should defeat the BJP by giving them less than 40 seats.

Paying rich tributes to 12th-century social reformer Basaveshwara, whose Karmabhumi was Basavakalyan of Bidar district, Rahul said Basaveshwara preached social justice and equality, and was instrumental in implementing the concept of Parliament by establishing Anubhava Mantapa. “The RSS and BJP are attacking the concept of democracy and social justice. They are looting the poor by increasing the

prices of essential commodities,” he said.

BIDAR: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday promised that if his party comes to power, they would implement the four pre-poll promises a day after they form the government. Rahul was addressing events in Bhalki and Humnabad towns of Bidar district after nomination papers were filed by Bhalki candidate Eshwar Khandre and Humnabad candidate Rajashekhar Patil. He stressed that to implement welfare schemes, Congress should at least have 150 MLAs or else the BJP will try to destabilise the government. People should defeat the BJP by giving them less than 40 seats. Paying rich tributes to 12th-century social reformer Basaveshwara, whose Karmabhumi was Basavakalyan of Bidar district, Rahul said Basaveshwara preached social justice and equality, and was instrumental in implementing the concept of Parliament by establishing Anubhava Mantapa. “The RSS and BJP are attacking the concept of democracy and social justice. They are looting the poor by increasing the prices of essential commodities,” he said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });