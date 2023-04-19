‘Dead’ Karnataka poll staffer found alive in mortuary

By Express News Service

MYSURU: An election officer who was declared dead, was later found alive at the hospital mortuary on Tuesday. He was immediately shifted to hospital in Mysuru for treatment.

The incident happened in Hanur town in Chamarajanagar district. Officer Jagadish, after attending an election training programme at Vivekananda School, was climbing the stairs around 10 am, when he had a fall. He injured his head and fell unconscious. Other officials on poll duty immediately rushed him to the nearby Holy Cross Hospital, where doctors examined him and declared him brought dead.

On hearing about it, Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner D S Ramesh reached hospital and took details from the staff. Later in the afternoon, an unconscious Jagadish was shifted to the hospital mortuary for postmortem. But when his mother touched his hand, she felt that Jagadish shook his hand and legs. She immediately informed the doctors.

Taluk in-charge medical doctor Dr Prakash conducted a test and found Jagadish alive. He was immediately rushed to Apollo Hospital in Mysuru.

Dr Prakash told reporters that Jagadish fell and injured his head and did not regain consciousness till afternoon. When shifted to the mortuary, he was found to be alive, and was immediately shifted to Apollo Hospital.

Reacting on the issue, tahsildar Guruprasad said the issue has been taken seriously and will be investigated.

