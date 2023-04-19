Home Cities Bengaluru

Feasting with fervour

Ramadan in Bengaluru is incomplete without a trip to the food street in Fraser Town. City Express lists out what you must try ahead of Eid

Published: 19th April 2023 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2023 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Pics: Shashidhar byrappa

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Fasting and feasting are essence of Ramadan. But irrespective of whether you are fasting or not, Ramadan is not complete without a stroll down the food street on Mosque Road, Fraser Town.

If this is your first time on the street, a food walk might be a good idea considering the array of options. Zafir Syed, a food blogger, who also conducts food walks, says, “You will have numerous choices and all of them will be recommended by someone. It can be overwhelming and if not planned, you can just be full at the first stop. For example, for my walks, I suggest five people share one portion of haleem,” says Syed.

Something Sweet

Caramel pudding at Charminar Kabab Corner: Enjoy some old-school caramel pudding that has been tested over time.

Nafrat ka sharbat at Karama Restaurant: This is a parody of the Iftar special Mohabbat ka Sharbat from the bylanes of Jama Masjid. Created for fun, this apple and milk-based drink has become so popular that people often go for a combo of Mohabbat and Nafrat.

Watermelon cooler at Karama Restaurant: This drink works best to beat the heat and wash down the greasy food.

Recommended by regulars

Sallu ka butter chicken at Chichaba’s Taj: Chicken with a white gravy that is drowned in a block of butter has been created as a tribute to Delhi’s legendary Asalm ka butter chicken.

Haleem: People have various recommendations for this particular Ramadan special. The top three are Albert Bakery, Chichaba’s Taj, and Al Zara Mandi.

Mutton Koobideh or IIrani sheek kabab at Chichaba’s Taj: juicy, spicy, and filled with flavours, this will just melt in your mouth.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fraser Town
India Matters
Former Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
SC sets aside Bombay HC order acquitting ex-DU professor Saibaba in Maoist links case
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
We won't be in govt if Ajit Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena
Karnataka polls: BJP brass upset over Lingayat vote mess
Image used for representational purpose only.
Kerala's drinking water sources face contamination threat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp