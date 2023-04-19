Feasting with fervour

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fasting and feasting are essence of Ramadan. But irrespective of whether you are fasting or not, Ramadan is not complete without a stroll down the food street on Mosque Road, Fraser Town.

If this is your first time on the street, a food walk might be a good idea considering the array of options. Zafir Syed, a food blogger, who also conducts food walks, says, “You will have numerous choices and all of them will be recommended by someone. It can be overwhelming and if not planned, you can just be full at the first stop. For example, for my walks, I suggest five people share one portion of haleem,” says Syed.

Something Sweet

Caramel pudding at Charminar Kabab Corner: Enjoy some old-school caramel pudding that has been tested over time.

Nafrat ka sharbat at Karama Restaurant: This is a parody of the Iftar special Mohabbat ka Sharbat from the bylanes of Jama Masjid. Created for fun, this apple and milk-based drink has become so popular that people often go for a combo of Mohabbat and Nafrat.

Watermelon cooler at Karama Restaurant: This drink works best to beat the heat and wash down the greasy food.

Recommended by regulars

Sallu ka butter chicken at Chichaba’s Taj: Chicken with a white gravy that is drowned in a block of butter has been created as a tribute to Delhi’s legendary Asalm ka butter chicken.

Haleem: People have various recommendations for this particular Ramadan special. The top three are Albert Bakery, Chichaba’s Taj, and Al Zara Mandi.

Mutton Koobideh or IIrani sheek kabab at Chichaba’s Taj: juicy, spicy, and filled with flavours, this will just melt in your mouth.

BENGALURU: Fasting and feasting are essence of Ramadan. But irrespective of whether you are fasting or not, Ramadan is not complete without a stroll down the food street on Mosque Road, Fraser Town. If this is your first time on the street, a food walk might be a good idea considering the array of options. Zafir Syed, a food blogger, who also conducts food walks, says, “You will have numerous choices and all of them will be recommended by someone. It can be overwhelming and if not planned, you can just be full at the first stop. For example, for my walks, I suggest five people share one portion of haleem,” says Syed.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Something Sweet Caramel pudding at Charminar Kabab Corner: Enjoy some old-school caramel pudding that has been tested over time. Nafrat ka sharbat at Karama Restaurant: This is a parody of the Iftar special Mohabbat ka Sharbat from the bylanes of Jama Masjid. Created for fun, this apple and milk-based drink has become so popular that people often go for a combo of Mohabbat and Nafrat. Watermelon cooler at Karama Restaurant: This drink works best to beat the heat and wash down the greasy food. Recommended by regulars Sallu ka butter chicken at Chichaba’s Taj: Chicken with a white gravy that is drowned in a block of butter has been created as a tribute to Delhi’s legendary Asalm ka butter chicken. Haleem: People have various recommendations for this particular Ramadan special. The top three are Albert Bakery, Chichaba’s Taj, and Al Zara Mandi. Mutton Koobideh or IIrani sheek kabab at Chichaba’s Taj: juicy, spicy, and filled with flavours, this will just melt in your mouth.