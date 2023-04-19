Karnataka polls: Congress, BJP worry about giant killer G T Devegowda

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Chamundeshwari assembly constituency, that drew national attention in 2018 when JDS leader G T Devegowda emerged a giant killer, defeating sitting chief minister Siddaramaiah by a huge margin, is again fitted out for a keen contest. The constituency, which is a traditional battleground of the Congress and JDS, is set for triangular battle for the first time.

Devegowda is looking to complete a hat-trick against Congress and BJP candidates from the dominant Vokkaliga community. The veteran is also banking on former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy’s charisma, and is confident of again winning the polls by a huge margin.

However, Devegowda’s open rivalry with JDS leaders, and his bonhomie with the BJP and Congress has not gone down well with the cadres. His move to join the Congress came under fire from his own party men, and many second-line leaders deserted the party after Kumaraswamy announced the ticket for Devegowda.

Siddaramaiah, who tasted the worst-ever defeat of his four decades of political career, wanted to repay it in the same coin. He appealed to voters to support Congress candidate Mavinahalli Sidde Gowda, presuming that he (Siddaramaiah) is the candidate.

The constituency, dominated by Vokkaligas, followed by Dalits, Nayakas, Kurubas and Muslims, has remained a stronghold of the Congress and JDS since 1952. Siddaramaiah contested as an Independent, supported by the Lok Dal, in 1983 and won five times, including byelections, with a narrow margin of 267 votes in 2006. The Congress is also banking on the charisma of Siddaramaiah and his large following among backward communities to defeat arch rival Devegowda.

However, after the creation of Varuna constituency in the delimitation process in 2009, Siddaramaiah contested twice, and son Yathindra once in 2018. But Siddaramaiah, who shares an emotional bond with the people of Chamundeshwari, has taken advantage of the rebellion within the JDS against Devegowda, and fielded his blue-eyed boy and rebel Sidde Gowda.

The Ahinda leader held talks with ticket aspirants in the Congress and defectors from the JDS who revolted against Devegowda’s leadership, and tutored them on a unity mantra to wrest the seat from the JDS.

The BJP, which has set its eye on Old Mysuru, had fielded young educationist Kaveesh Gowda in Chamundeshwari, with the confidence that he will garner both urban and rural votes. Kaveesh Gowda, son of former Congress MLA Vasu, has organized youths and set a target to build roads in interior villages. Recalling that BJP’s Manje Gowda had secured 41,000 votes in the 2008 election, the BJP is confident that PM Narendra Modi will give them some heft.

The BJP claims that differences within the Congress, the cold war among ticket aspirants and prevailing anti-incumbency against Devegowda would give them an edge as they want a youngster and new face.

However, the three Vokkaliga candidates are knocking at the doors of non-Vokkaligas, knowing they hold the key. Whoever gets the highest vote share will have the last laugh.

MYSURU: Chamundeshwari assembly constituency, that drew national attention in 2018 when JDS leader G T Devegowda emerged a giant killer, defeating sitting chief minister Siddaramaiah by a huge margin, is again fitted out for a keen contest. The constituency, which is a traditional battleground of the Congress and JDS, is set for triangular battle for the first time. Devegowda is looking to complete a hat-trick against Congress and BJP candidates from the dominant Vokkaliga community. The veteran is also banking on former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy’s charisma, and is confident of again winning the polls by a huge margin. However, Devegowda’s open rivalry with JDS leaders, and his bonhomie with the BJP and Congress has not gone down well with the cadres. His move to join the Congress came under fire from his own party men, and many second-line leaders deserted the party after Kumaraswamy announced the ticket for Devegowda.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Siddaramaiah, who tasted the worst-ever defeat of his four decades of political career, wanted to repay it in the same coin. He appealed to voters to support Congress candidate Mavinahalli Sidde Gowda, presuming that he (Siddaramaiah) is the candidate. The constituency, dominated by Vokkaligas, followed by Dalits, Nayakas, Kurubas and Muslims, has remained a stronghold of the Congress and JDS since 1952. Siddaramaiah contested as an Independent, supported by the Lok Dal, in 1983 and won five times, including byelections, with a narrow margin of 267 votes in 2006. The Congress is also banking on the charisma of Siddaramaiah and his large following among backward communities to defeat arch rival Devegowda. However, after the creation of Varuna constituency in the delimitation process in 2009, Siddaramaiah contested twice, and son Yathindra once in 2018. But Siddaramaiah, who shares an emotional bond with the people of Chamundeshwari, has taken advantage of the rebellion within the JDS against Devegowda, and fielded his blue-eyed boy and rebel Sidde Gowda. The Ahinda leader held talks with ticket aspirants in the Congress and defectors from the JDS who revolted against Devegowda’s leadership, and tutored them on a unity mantra to wrest the seat from the JDS. The BJP, which has set its eye on Old Mysuru, had fielded young educationist Kaveesh Gowda in Chamundeshwari, with the confidence that he will garner both urban and rural votes. Kaveesh Gowda, son of former Congress MLA Vasu, has organized youths and set a target to build roads in interior villages. Recalling that BJP’s Manje Gowda had secured 41,000 votes in the 2008 election, the BJP is confident that PM Narendra Modi will give them some heft. The BJP claims that differences within the Congress, the cold war among ticket aspirants and prevailing anti-incumbency against Devegowda would give them an edge as they want a youngster and new face. However, the three Vokkaliga candidates are knocking at the doors of non-Vokkaligas, knowing they hold the key. Whoever gets the highest vote share will have the last laugh.