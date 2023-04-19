Home Cities Bengaluru

Vinay Kulkarni still can’t enter Dharwad: Court

Court rejected Kulkarni’s application, seeking relaxation of the order restraining him from entering Dharwad district, in connection with the murder of BJP member Yogesh Gowda in 2016.

Published: 19th April 2023 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2023 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka Minister Vinay Kulkarni talks to CBI officals. (File Photo | Express)

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Special Court on Tuesday rejected former minister and Congress Dharwad candidate Vinay R Kulkarni’s application, seeking relaxation of the order restraining him from entering Dharwad district, in connection with the murder of BJP’s Zilla Panchayat member Yogesh Gowda in 2016.
Special court judge B Jayantha Kumar rejected Kulkarni’s application, saying this is not a fit case to relax the condition.  

“Upon verification of records and facts of the offence alleged against him, the Supreme Court has imposed the condition that he should not go to Dharwad district. The trial is yet to start, and if this court permits the accused to go to Dharwad for 50 days, the trial’s purpose would be frustrated,” the court said. 

The court also noted that though the chargesheet was filed in 2021, the court has not been able to frame charges against him.

The Supreme Court has not considered the prayer for relaxation of condition barring him from entering Dharwad district. Kulkarni said that the condition will cause irreparable damage to his political career. Kulkarni’s wife had already submitted nomination papers on his behalf.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vinay Kulkarni Dharwad Yogesh Gowda murder
India Matters
Former Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
SC sets aside Bombay HC order acquitting ex-DU professor Saibaba in Maoist links case
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
We won't be in govt if Ajit Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena
Karnataka polls: BJP brass upset over Lingayat vote mess
Image used for representational purpose only.
Kerala's drinking water sources face contamination threat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp