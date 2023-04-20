Home Cities Bengaluru

AIADMK eyes victory in Pulakeshinagar

BJP’s ally in Tamil Nadu aims to tap the Tamil-speaking populace in the constituency, fields Anbarasan 

AIADMK flags

AIADMK flag. Representational image (File photo| MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Ramu Patil
Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP’s alliance partner in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK, is fielding its candidate from the Pulakeshinagar Assembly segment in Bengaluru for the polls on May 10.

The AIADMK on Wednesday announced that its candidate, D Anbarasan, will contest the polls from Pulakeshinagar. He will file the nomination papers on Thursday, the last date for doing so. Unease among the alliance partners in the neighbouring state may have prompted AIADMK to field its candidate in Pulakeshinagar, where Anbarasan will be contesting against the BJP, Congress, JDS and independents. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai is also the party’s co in-charge of the state polls.

BJP sources said neither the AIADMK asked for any seat nor it was discussed in BJP. “BJP-AIADMK alliance is only in Tamil Nadu and there is no such alliance in Karnataka,” sources said. BJP has fielded Murali as its candidate in the Pulakeshinagar constituency. His name was announced in the first list of candidates released on April 11. 

AIADMK Karnataka State secretary SD Kumar said the Assembly segment has a sizeable Tamil-speaking population and they are confident of winning the seat.

Anbarasan had contested the BBMP polls and managed to get over 2,400 votes in his ward. In the 2018 Assembly polls, Akhanda Srinivas Murthy won with a massive margin on a Congress ticket. Now, he is contesting as an independent from the same constituency as the Congress fielded A C Srinivasa as its candidate from here.

