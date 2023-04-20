Home Cities Bengaluru

BJP leader killed in Hubballi, cops rule out communal angle 

Stabbed while intervening between a clash

Published: 20th April 2023 11:51 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Mallikarjun Hiremath
Express News Service

DHARWAD: Dharwad district police have arrested five people in connection with the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Kammar at Kallur village late Tuesday night.

Superintendent of Police Lokesh Jagalasar said the incident occurred during the Udchamma Devi Fair in the village. Praveen, who was present, tried to intervene when two groups clashed. Praveen initially succeeded in pacifying the two groups who began leaving the venue. But the fight started again and when Praveen intervened for the second time, he was stabbed multiple times.

He was shifted to a private hospital soon after the incident and declared dead on Wednesday morning. Police are investigating the case from all angles. The arrested are Raghavendra Patah, Yallappa Karikatti, Atmanad Patah, Mahantesh Patah and Basavaraj Patil, all from the same village. A case has been registered at Garag police station.

After Praveen’s death, some BJP leaders, including Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and MLA Amrut Desai, expressed grief. Desai said the deceased was an active leader who had also organised a large number of people during a public rally held when he filed his nomination papers on Tuesday.

However, some people have claimed that the fight was between two groups belonging to different communities — Lingayats and Kurubas. 

There were also reports that the clash was a result of a teasing incident during the fair which ended in Praveen’s murder. Family members and friends of the deceased have not given any statement to the media so far.

