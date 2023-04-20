Choose AAP even if others pay you: Raghav

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha called on the people to vote for AAP in the Assembly elections, “no matter how much money the BJP, Congress and JDS parties give them”.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Chadha said there were reports in the media that the BJP, Congress, and JDS are offering money and freebies to lure voters. “I’m not saying people should not take them. Because all these are being given with the people’s tax money that was looted. While you may accept money from them, you should vote for AAP for the development of the state.”

AAP Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha (right), along with party candidate Suresh Rathod, carries out a roadshow in Bengaluru on Wednesday | EXPRESS

He attacked the BJP government in the state and said the saffron party had outdone itself in corruption in Karnataka and even school-going children were aware of the “40-per cent commission government”. “People are fed up with this corrupt government and want it to be overthrown.

They need a clean and honest government, which is possible only if AAP is voted to power,” he claimed. He also accompanied AAP candidates Brijesh Kalappa and Suresh Rathod, as they filed their nominations from Chickpet and Pulikeshinagar constituencies, respectively.

