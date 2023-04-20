Home Cities Bengaluru

Choose AAP even if others pay you: Raghav

He also accompanied AAP candidates Brijesh Kalappa and Suresh Rathod, as they filed their nominations from Chickpet and Pulikeshinagar constituencies, respectively. 

Published: 20th April 2023 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2023 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

AAP leader Raghav Chadha

AAP leader Raghav Chadha. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha called on the people to vote for AAP in the Assembly elections, “no matter how much money the BJP, Congress and JDS parties give them”.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Chadha said there were reports in the media that the BJP, Congress, and JDS are offering money and freebies to lure voters. “I’m not saying people should not take them. Because all these are being given with the people’s tax money that was looted. While you may accept money from them, you should vote for AAP for the development of the state.”

AAP Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha (right), along with party candidate Suresh Rathod, carries out a roadshow in Bengaluru on Wednesday | EXPRESS

He attacked the BJP government in the state and said the saffron party had outdone itself in corruption in Karnataka and even school-going children were aware of the “40-per cent commission government”. “People are fed up with this corrupt government and want it to be overthrown.

They need a clean and honest government, which is possible only if AAP is voted to power,” he claimed. He also accompanied AAP candidates Brijesh Kalappa and Suresh Rathod, as they filed their nominations from Chickpet and Pulikeshinagar constituencies, respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raghav Chadha Aam Aadmi Party
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in criminal defamation case
Image of the Indian Parliament in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Bill on Uniform Civil Code to be July flashpoint
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Russia plans to Make in India to resolve payment problem
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
India logs 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, highest in around 8 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp