Fix affiliation issues by May 31 or close, Bengaluru schools told

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Department of School Education has given until May 31 for unauthorised schools to rectify any issues regarding their affiliation before they are shut down. With an increasing number of complaints from parents on unauthorised private schools running in the state, as well as several incidents of schools running unauthorised classes, a government order has been issued, wherein these schools will be shut down if they do not rectify their issues by May 31.

According to the order, the department has stated that 45 days time will be given where deputy directors are to ensure that the schools are rectifying their issues, failing which, they will be shut down.

In particular, the violations mentioned in the government order are with regards to the schools running without registration, schools conducting unauthorised advanced classes (Classes 9 and 10), schools following the central curriculum despite being state-affiliated, schools teaching in unauthorised mediums, schools running unauthorised departments, transfer of the ownership of schools without prior notice to the department, teaching the state curriculum without renewal of recognition, and procurement and adoption of textbooks outside the syllabus.

The order has instructed deputy directors to identify schools taking part in the violations and follow up on their status towards rectifying any violations.

