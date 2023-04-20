Home Cities Bengaluru

Independent deposits all of Rs 10,000 in Rs 1 coins

An election official counts the coins deposited by independent candidate Yankappa in Yadgir on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: An independent candidate from the Yadgir constituency stumped election officials on Tuesday, giving them the Rs 10,000 election deposit money in one rupee coins.  

It took the returning officer and three other officials over two hours to count all the coins, confirm it all totalled to the amount and accept his nomination.

The candidate, Yankappa, who aims to bring real democracy, said that he left home last year and stayed in all the villages in the constituency. During his village stays, he educated villagers about the importance of democracy and the value of their participation in the electoral process.

Yankappa from Ramasamdra said he collected a coin from each house, begged for food and stayed at temples in villages. Though many came forward to give him more money, he insisted and collected only one Re 1 coin from each house, he said.

Yankappa campaigned for himself, and assured the villagers that he would work to improve their villages if elected. Each village would get a good school and quality education for the children, he assured them.
Yankappa said each coin represented a family and if all the members of families that have given him the coin exercises their franchise in his favour, his election is certain.

Yankappa said he wore the poster of his manifesto around his neck so that the voters could know what he will do if elected.

