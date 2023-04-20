Home Cities Bengaluru

Keeping it cool

Co-founder Sachi Gupta says MulMul might be a luxury in the international market but it is homegrown for Indians.

Published: 20th April 2023 12:04 PM

A muslin fabric bag by Debasish Mukherjee

A muslin fabric bag by Debasish Mukherjee used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  As temperatures soar in Bengaluru, we involuntarily opt for light fabric apparels. MulMul is one such wardrobe staple. The Shop, a New Delhi-based brand, will be displaying its collection here between April 20 and 22 at Raintree, Sankey Road.  

Co-founder Sachi Gupta says MulMul might be a luxury in the international market but it is homegrown for Indians. “Mulmul or muslin as it is known in Europe is a soft and fine weave of cotton that was first made by Bengali weavers many hundred years ago. The name is derived from the Hindi word ‘mal’ which means soft. It is light, airy, and durable,” explains Gupta.

The Shop, which started 54 years ago, draws inspiration from traditional textiles from around the world. “The idea is to analyse our industry trends and bring in traditional yet contemporary elements into it,” adds Gupta.

For example, their Madrid collection was inspired by a visit to the el Rastro, Madrid’s famous flea market, at the Plaza Tirso de Molina, where different political groups, feminists, and revolutionaries alike sat amongst flower sellers to exchange political messages. “The shibori collection was an exploration by design student interns who dived into books on the Japanese tie-and-dye tradition,” says Gupta.

