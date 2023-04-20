Police reunite kidnapped baby with his parents

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: At 2 am on Tuesday, the VV Puram police reunited MP Prasanna and his wife HK Suma with their eight-day-old son who had been kidnapped on Saturday from Vani Vilas Hospital. The police found success after scouring the footage of around 600 CCTV cameras and arrested the kidnapper from her house in Ijoor of Ramanagara district.

The accused, Rashmi (30), who was widowed a few months back, suffered a miscarriage while mourning the loss of her husband. Since she was uninterested to remarry, she decided to adopt a baby. But when the plan found no fruition, she stole the boy. “When the police woke us and showed our baby, I thought it was a dream. We could not believe our luck. My son had a mole on his left hand and it was the main identification mark,” Prasanna told TNIE.

After kidnapping the baby, the accused wrapped him in a saree and travelled in an auto towards KR Road, Banashankari, Goraguntepalya, Kamakshipalya and finally boarded a bus to Ramanagara. She is being remanded in judicial custody.

Suma, who had been admitted to the hospital on April 6 and delivered a healthy baby the next day, was advised to remain in the hospital for a few more days as she had low count of White Blood Cells. While Prasanna returned briefly to his hometown in Tumakuru district, his relative Nagamma stayed with his wife and newborn in room no. 1 of the annexe ward.

Around 4 am on Saturday, Suma fell asleep after feeding her baby and when she woke 30 minutes later, the baby was missing. Neither Nagamma nor the hospital staff had no clue about what happened. Prasanna rushed to the city and lodged a police complaint.

