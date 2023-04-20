Veteran Deshpande could have a tough contest on hands 

Subhash Chandra NS By

Express News Service

HALIYAL (UTTARA KANNADA): Raghunath V Deshpande, popularly known as R V Deshpande, is contesting for the record ninth time from the Haliyal constituency, but this time, he could face an uphill task on his own turf. The 2023 assembly elections are special for the septuagenarian, who has set a record of sorts by contesting from the same assembly constituency for the ninth time. He even surpasses AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, who represented Gurmitkal eight times, and later moved to Chittapur due to delimitation.

Deshpande will also equal Kharge’s record for winning the most number of times from the same party and same constituency, and also for being the most active politician in the district, besides a minister who has held various portfolios.

He did taste defeat way back in 2008, when he lost to JDS candidate Sunil Hegde (now with BJP) by a margin of 5,425 votes. Hegde secured 46,031 votes, while Deshpande got 40,606 votes. However, the trend reversed the following election, and in 2013, Deshpande won by 5,939 votes against the same Sunil Hegde who contested from the BJP this time. Deshpande secured 55,005 votes to Hegde’s 49,066 votes. The winning streak continued in 2018, when Deshpande again managed to post a victory against Hegde by a margin of 5,146 votes.

However, 2023 could have a different story to tell as this time, the constituency is likely to witness a triangular contest, with the veteran facing two rivals -- Sunil Hegde and Srikanth L Ghotnekar. Though Hegde has been his traditional rival, Ghotnekar is his own party colleague who has switched sides to contest elections.

Interestingly, both his rivals are his one-time disciples: Hegde much earlier, while Ghotnekar was a long-time ally who played a significant role in his victories in his 40-year career. Having groomed him, Deshpande supported him and make him Member of Legislative Council.

Ghotnekar, who is almost the same age as Deshpande, is likely to use his Maratha card and Deshpande’s failure to deliver to the constituency, for his campaign. Ghotnekar is a member of a strong Marathi community, comprising about 50,000 voters, and believes his community is sufficient for him to achieve his ambition of becoming MLA.

On the other hand, Sunil Hegde is banking on the Hindutva factor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his own vote bank, and even the sudden differences between the two senior leaders in the fray. His calculation is that Ghotnekar will take away a sizable chunk of Congress votes and this will give him a hands-down victory. However, the assessment in Congress is that Ghotnekar will take away most of the Maratha votes, and this will benefit Deshpande.

