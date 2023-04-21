Home Cities Bengaluru

AAP candidate has two wives, affidavit viral

Dasar’s honesty about his marriage has seized the netizens.

HOSAPETE: An affidavit of a 39-year-old AAP candidate from constituency number 90 in Vijayanagara has gone viral after he declared that he has two wives and they have five children. Shankar Dasar had mentioned the same when he had contested Gram Panchayat-level elections.

“I am married with two wives and both are siblings. They are twins named Lavanya and Pushpaavati and we have five children. We are living together. I am not sure whether my nomination will be accepted. I have done my duty by providing true information to ECI,” said Dasar, a resident of Kurugodu taluk of Ballari district.

In politics, people are usually interested to know about the assets and income of leaders, and how much has it increased compared to last year.

Dasar’s honesty about his marriage has seized the netizens. At any cost, he said he would not mislead the ECI about his marriage.

The district election officials said that the officials have to scrutinise the candidate’s information in the affidavit. “The case will be checked as per the Hindu Marriage Act. Whether there has been any special reason behind marrying the siblings will be looked into. The higher officials are looking into the matter,” the official added.

