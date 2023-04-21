Home Cities Bengaluru

AAP demands ECI probe into ‘transport scam’

State govt spent a whopping Rs223 crore to ferry its officials since 2017

Published: 21st April 2023 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

AAP Logo, Aam Aadmi Party

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid elections, there is always time to expose a scam and save people’s money. That’s what the Aam Aadmi Party believes. AAP communications chief, Brijesh Kalappa, explained that about Rs 223 crore had been spent by the government to transport senior government officials to their place of work and back over the last 74 months from 2017. However, more than 166 officials had complained they had never received the transport facility for about 6-7 months. 

Some officials asked the accounts section in the government what happened to the money they were told had been allocated, but they complained they had not received transport. The accounts department asked them to prepare bills and submit it and some openly demanded a share from the finance section of the BBMP of what was allocated to them, he said. Kalappa demanded that the Election Commission conduct an investigation into the “illegality in the BBMP’’.

Addressing a press conference, Kalappa said, “As per a BBMP order, the BBMP provides vehicles to all the persons holding 166 posts from 2017-18. But of this,  vehicles have not been distributed to 90 per cent of them. This plan is worth Rs.223 crore and where the money is being spent is a matter of investigation.” When contacted by TNIE, BBMP PRO was unable to respond to the issue, and requested that the department concerned be contacted. BBMP Chief Accounts Officer Vani Ningappa unavailable for comment. 

‘JOSHI, SANTHOSH IN RACE TO BE CM’
Dwelling on who will become the chief minister if BJP comes to power, Kalappa said, “HD Kumaraswamy had said that Pralhad Joshi may become the chief minister if BJP comes to power. Now, Jagadish Shettar has alleged that BL Santhosh is trying to become the CM. This shows that there will be a fight between Joshi and Santhosh.

Five neighbouring constituencies of Bengaluru - Jayanagar, Basavanagudi, Chickpet, Rajajinagar and Chamarajpet have candidates of the same caste. This will have a big impact on the BJP.’’ Sources said that BL Santhosh was instrumental in pitting his “Manasa putra”, Mahesh Tenginkai in Hubballi against Shettar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party Brijesh Kalappa ECI transport scam
India Matters
Robert Vadra (File Photo | PTI)
After 5 years Haryana govt says no violation in Robert Vadra-DLF land deal
Surya Harijan walking barefoot for several kilometres only to collect her pension from a bank.
70-year-old forced to walk barefoot in scorching heat for kilometres to collect pension in Odisha
Image of a cheetah at the Kuno National Park, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
India's cheetah reintroduction plan ignored spatial ecology: Scientists  
Police immediately took her to a hospitaL.(Photo | Screengrab)
40-year-old woman shot at inside Saket court in Delhi, rushed to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp