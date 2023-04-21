Home Cities Bengaluru

Bihar woman jumps to death from 3rd floor

On Tuesday morning, she left her hostel to go to the factory, but returned citing ill health, and then ended her life.

Published: 21st April 2023 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 22-year-old woman from Bihar, who was working in a garment factory in Peenya Industrial area, was found dead under mysterious circumstances. The deceased, Reema Kumari, is suspected to have jumped off the third floor of the factory’s hostel where she resided, on Tuesday between 9:30 am and 10 am. The previous night, she was found to be repeatedly going to the terrace before the security guard sent her back to her room.

On Thursday, the Garments Labour Union (GLU) engaged in an argument with the Peenya police as they delayed to take up the case even after two days of the incident. The police registered the case on Thursday after the family members came to the station.

The victim’s parents suspect harassment at the workplace pushed their daughter to take the extreme step. But based on technical evidence, the officials suspect that the woman’s death could be personal.

On Tuesday morning, she left her hostel to go to the factory, but returned citing ill health, and then ended her life. The owner of a nearby provision store immediately shifted her to a private hospital in Dasarahalli, from where she was shifted to two other hospitals, and succumbed to injuries around 7.10 pm. The victim’s mobile phone has been sent to FSL to get more clarity on the possible reasons for the suicide.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar woman Garments Labour Union Peenya police
India Matters
Robert Vadra (File Photo | PTI)
After 5 years Haryana govt says no violation in Robert Vadra-DLF land deal
Surya Harijan walking barefoot for several kilometres only to collect her pension from a bank.
70-year-old forced to walk barefoot in scorching heat for kilometres to collect pension in Odisha
Image of a cheetah at the Kuno National Park, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
India's cheetah reintroduction plan ignored spatial ecology: Scientists  
Police immediately took her to a hospitaL.(Photo | Screengrab)
40-year-old woman shot at inside Saket court in Delhi, rushed to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp