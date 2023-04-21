Bihar woman jumps to death from 3rd floor

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 22-year-old woman from Bihar, who was working in a garment factory in Peenya Industrial area, was found dead under mysterious circumstances. The deceased, Reema Kumari, is suspected to have jumped off the third floor of the factory’s hostel where she resided, on Tuesday between 9:30 am and 10 am. The previous night, she was found to be repeatedly going to the terrace before the security guard sent her back to her room.

On Thursday, the Garments Labour Union (GLU) engaged in an argument with the Peenya police as they delayed to take up the case even after two days of the incident. The police registered the case on Thursday after the family members came to the station.

The victim’s parents suspect harassment at the workplace pushed their daughter to take the extreme step. But based on technical evidence, the officials suspect that the woman’s death could be personal.

On Tuesday morning, she left her hostel to go to the factory, but returned citing ill health, and then ended her life. The owner of a nearby provision store immediately shifted her to a private hospital in Dasarahalli, from where she was shifted to two other hospitals, and succumbed to injuries around 7.10 pm. The victim’s mobile phone has been sent to FSL to get more clarity on the possible reasons for the suicide.

