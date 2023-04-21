Home Cities Bengaluru

BJP will be back with a majority, says Bommai

Addressing mediapersons in Afzalpur, Bommai said that Modi will participate in election rallies in 20 places across the state, starting April 24.

Published: 21st April 2023 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai during an election campaign rally in Afzalpur  on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday exuded confidence that BJP will come to power with the majority after the Assembly elections, while addressing a massive rally during filing of nomination papers by BJP state unit vice-president Malikayya Guttedar in Afzalpur. Bommai said that people know about the contributions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government and the state government. The state government has launched several welfare measures and implemented them, he claimed, adding that BJP has fielded sufficient candidates belonging to the Lingayat community this time, which shows that the allegation of BJP sidelining the community is baseless. 

PM rallies in 20 places
Addressing mediapersons in Afzalpur, Bommai said that Modi will participate in election rallies in 20 places across the state, starting April 24. He might also participate in election campaigns in Kalaburagi, Bidar and Raichur of Kalyana Karnataka, he said. 

Regarding Congress MP DK Suresh filing his nomination from Kanakapura, Bommai said that Karnataka 
Congress president DK Shivakumar is feeling apprehensive about his defeat in the elections from the constituency. 

He alleged that it was Congress that had divided the Lingayat community in the earlier Assembly elections, and added that 70 candidates from the Lingayat community have been fielded by the saffron camp. 

