Karnataka HC notice to CBI on Kulkarni’s plea

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on two petitions filed by former minister and Congress leader Vinay R Kulkarni, seeking relaxation of bail conditions for his entry into Dharwad district.

Justice K Natarajan passed the order to issue notice, while hearing the petitions filed by Kulkarni in relation to the murder of Zilla Panchayat member Yogesh Goudar in 2016. Granting bail in two cases probed by the CBI, the special court imposed a condition that he shall not enter the Dharwad district till further orders.

Kulkarni filed two applications before the special court, seeking relaxation of this condition. The court on Tuesday rejected the applications seeking permission to visit Dharwad district for 50 days, to enable him to file nomination and canvas for elections.

The special court observed that on verifying records, facts and circumstances, and the gravity of the alleged offence, the Supreme Court imposed the condition that he should not go to Dharwad district. The trial is yet to begin, and if the court permits him to go to Dharwad for 50 days by relaxing condition no. 3, the purpose of the trial would get frustrated, the court observed.

