Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka HC notice to CBI on Kulkarni’s plea

Kulkarni filed two applications before the special court, seeking relaxation of this condition.

Published: 21st April 2023 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on two petitions filed by former minister and Congress leader Vinay R Kulkarni, seeking relaxation of bail conditions for his entry into Dharwad district. 

Justice K Natarajan passed the order to issue notice, while hearing the petitions filed by Kulkarni in relation to the murder of Zilla Panchayat member Yogesh Goudar in 2016. Granting bail in two cases probed by the CBI, the special court imposed a condition that he shall not enter the Dharwad district till further orders. 

Kulkarni filed two applications before the special court, seeking relaxation of this condition. The court on Tuesday rejected the applications seeking permission to visit Dharwad district for 50 days, to enable him to file nomination and canvas for elections.  

The special court observed that on verifying records, facts and circumstances, and the gravity of the alleged offence, the Supreme Court imposed the condition that he should not go to Dharwad district. The trial is yet to begin, and if the court permits him to go to Dharwad for 50 days by relaxing condition no. 3, the purpose of the trial would get frustrated, the court observed.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court CBI Vinay R Kulkarni
India Matters
Robert Vadra (File Photo | PTI)
After 5 years Haryana govt says no violation in Robert Vadra-DLF land deal
Surya Harijan walking barefoot for several kilometres only to collect her pension from a bank.
70-year-old forced to walk barefoot in scorching heat for kilometres to collect pension in Odisha
Image of a cheetah at the Kuno National Park, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
India's cheetah reintroduction plan ignored spatial ecology: Scientists  
Police immediately took her to a hospitaL.(Photo | Screengrab)
40-year-old woman shot at inside Saket court in Delhi, rushed to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp