Thanks to Metro line extension to Kengeri, unsold flats of BDA get a big fillip

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Demand for the unsold 2 BHK flats of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) have soared at Kommaghatta thanks to the launch of the Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line extension from Mysuru Road to Kengeri as well as new roads built by the Authority.

With work on the Challaghatta Metro station in the vicinity visible to the public, all the flats are expected to be sold within two weeks, said BDA sources.

A total of 536 flats were built in Kommaghatta Phase-I and Phase-II residential project. The cost of a flat in Phase-I is Rs 25 lakh and in Phase II is Rs 32 lakh. "In the case of those purchasing flats above the 5th floor, an additional 0.5% has to be paid, said an official.

"Our project is located 2.2 km from the present Kengeri station and 1.5 km from the Challaghatta station. The stretch between these two stations is likely to be commissioned within three months," said a source.

The 7.53-km stretch between Mysuru Road and Kengeri (Reach 2A) was launched on August 30, 2021.

The sale was sluggish over the years with the remote location and poor connectivity cited as a reason. "The launch of the Metro line in 2021 as well as the operations of shuttle services from the Metro station to the BDA project have ensured a good demand for the flats. It has helped us sell 427 out of 536 flats," he added.

For the remaining 109 flats too, there has been enormous interest. "We estimate that they would all be sold within a fortnight. While we used to sell a flat or two in a week before the launch of the Metro line, we are selling a flat almost daily now," he added.

Following repeated complaints of poor road connectivity, the BDA built a 2 km road from the Panchamuka Ganesha Temple on Mysuru Road upto the BDA project, another source said. "Two more roads, the Main Arterial Road for a width of 18 metres from Nadaprabhu Kemepegowda Layout and another road from the Kengeri Satellite Club are being readied," he said.

The sale of BDA flats across the table began on August 11, 2017. While flats in other areas were sold out, the Kommaghatta project was among the few projects that never took off.

