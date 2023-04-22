Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru girls beat all in Arts and Science in PU  

One of them, Kattoju Jayishika, also comes from the same college in Bengaluru.

Published: 22nd April 2023 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2023 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Class XII exams

Image used for representative purposes only. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two Bengaluru girls topped the Arts and Science streams in the Second pre-university (PU) examinations. Tabassum Shaik and Surabhi S were the state toppers for the Arts and Science streams respectively.

rts topper Tabassum Shaik 

Speaking to TNIE, Surabhi said she wants to pursue engineering in future and aims to appear for the Common Entrance Test (CET). “I was not expecting to secure the first rank.

I’m feeling overwhelmed. My parents and college faculty were my biggest support systems, especially with my teachers giving us tips on how to write the exams. I’m hopeful that I’ll rank high in CET and get admission in a good college,”she said.

Surabhi S from the RV PU College, Jayanagar, one of the two toppers in the science stream, alongside SM Koushik from Kolar, scored 596 out of 600. Three students came second, scoring 595. One of them, Kattoju Jayishika, also comes from the same college in Bengaluru. Scoring 594 marks, 15 students came third. 

Science topper Surabhi S with their parents

Shaik from the NMKRV PU College for Women, Jayanagar, was topped the Arts stream, scoring 593 of 600. Besides, five students scored 592 marks, coming second, with four students scoring 591 marks, and getting the third place. 

The topper in commerce stream came from Dakshina Kannada, scoring a perfect 600 of 600, while five students from Bengaluru came second in the stream scoring 596.

RIPU SEES STELLAR SCORES
Bengaluru:  REVA PU Independent Colleges (RIPU) on Friday announced that the students at the Kattigenahalli campus saw 99.5 per cent pass percentage with distinctions of 189, while REVA PU at the Ganga Nagar campus has a pass percentage of 97 and REVA PU Sanjay Nagar campus has 92 per cent pass. Lauding the students on the achievement, Dr P Shyama Raju, Chairman of REVA Group of Institutions, said that it is indeed a proud moment for REVA.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Two Bengaluru girls PU exams Arts and Science streams
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp