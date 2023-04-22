Bengaluru girls beat all in Arts and Science in PU  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two Bengaluru girls topped the Arts and Science streams in the Second pre-university (PU) examinations. Tabassum Shaik and Surabhi S were the state toppers for the Arts and Science streams respectively.

rts topper Tabassum Shaik

Speaking to TNIE, Surabhi said she wants to pursue engineering in future and aims to appear for the Common Entrance Test (CET). “I was not expecting to secure the first rank.

I’m feeling overwhelmed. My parents and college faculty were my biggest support systems, especially with my teachers giving us tips on how to write the exams. I’m hopeful that I’ll rank high in CET and get admission in a good college,”she said.

Surabhi S from the RV PU College, Jayanagar, one of the two toppers in the science stream, alongside SM Koushik from Kolar, scored 596 out of 600. Three students came second, scoring 595. One of them, Kattoju Jayishika, also comes from the same college in Bengaluru. Scoring 594 marks, 15 students came third.

Science topper Surabhi S with their parents

Shaik from the NMKRV PU College for Women, Jayanagar, was topped the Arts stream, scoring 593 of 600. Besides, five students scored 592 marks, coming second, with four students scoring 591 marks, and getting the third place.

The topper in commerce stream came from Dakshina Kannada, scoring a perfect 600 of 600, while five students from Bengaluru came second in the stream scoring 596.

RIPU SEES STELLAR SCORES

Bengaluru: REVA PU Independent Colleges (RIPU) on Friday announced that the students at the Kattigenahalli campus saw 99.5 per cent pass percentage with distinctions of 189, while REVA PU at the Ganga Nagar campus has a pass percentage of 97 and REVA PU Sanjay Nagar campus has 92 per cent pass. Lauding the students on the achievement, Dr P Shyama Raju, Chairman of REVA Group of Institutions, said that it is indeed a proud moment for REVA.

BENGALURU: Two Bengaluru girls topped the Arts and Science streams in the Second pre-university (PU) examinations. Tabassum Shaik and Surabhi S were the state toppers for the Arts and Science streams respectively. rts topper Tabassum Shaik Speaking to TNIE, Surabhi said she wants to pursue engineering in future and aims to appear for the Common Entrance Test (CET). “I was not expecting to secure the first rank. I’m feeling overwhelmed. My parents and college faculty were my biggest support systems, especially with my teachers giving us tips on how to write the exams. I’m hopeful that I’ll rank high in CET and get admission in a good college,”she said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Surabhi S from the RV PU College, Jayanagar, one of the two toppers in the science stream, alongside SM Koushik from Kolar, scored 596 out of 600. Three students came second, scoring 595. One of them, Kattoju Jayishika, also comes from the same college in Bengaluru. Scoring 594 marks, 15 students came third. Science topper Surabhi S with their parentsShaik from the NMKRV PU College for Women, Jayanagar, was topped the Arts stream, scoring 593 of 600. Besides, five students scored 592 marks, coming second, with four students scoring 591 marks, and getting the third place. The topper in commerce stream came from Dakshina Kannada, scoring a perfect 600 of 600, while five students from Bengaluru came second in the stream scoring 596. RIPU SEES STELLAR SCORES Bengaluru: REVA PU Independent Colleges (RIPU) on Friday announced that the students at the Kattigenahalli campus saw 99.5 per cent pass percentage with distinctions of 189, while REVA PU at the Ganga Nagar campus has a pass percentage of 97 and REVA PU Sanjay Nagar campus has 92 per cent pass. Lauding the students on the achievement, Dr P Shyama Raju, Chairman of REVA Group of Institutions, said that it is indeed a proud moment for REVA.