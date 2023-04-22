Credo Health launches their digital portal in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Credo Health Services Pvt Ltd launched its digital platform on Friday, focussing on the management of chronic conditions.

The platform will provide personalised treatment plans for chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, kidney disease, respiratory diseases, cancer, and neurological disorders. Hence, Credo Health aims to empower such patients by using digital therapeutics.

Founder Dr Chandrakumar said this platform will provide a new way to manage patients’ health and reduce admissions in hospitals. With the Covid pandemic significantly affecting the healthcare industry, doctors observed that there was a need to introduce digital solutions in treating patients involving the comfort of staying at home.

Through Credo Health patients can monitor their blood sugar levels, track their nutrition, and exercise, monitor various vital parameters and receive personalised treatment plans.

