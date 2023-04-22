Home Cities Bengaluru

Heat up: Use umbrellas, stay hydrated, doctors advise election staffers in Bengaluru

Drinking adequate water and eating small portions at regular intervals are important, he said. 

Published: 22nd April 2023 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2023 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose | Madhav K

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  With election staffers to be on duty in the sizzling heat, doctors have suggested that the police, politicians, and Election Commission (EC) officials stay hydrated and take measures to avoid getting a heat stroke. Studies have predicted that most parts of India will be under severe heat that will impede people’s functioning.

EC officials said that people in some parts of North Karnataka are more likely to be affected by the soaring temperature as many areas are arid or semi-arid and do not have a green cover like Bengaluru.

With preparations for the Assembly elections in full swing, people are working on the ground, especially in the peak hours from 11:30 am - 3 pm, which increases their chances of feeling tired, lethargic, uneasy, and can even have a heat stroke, doctors said. 

Officials working for the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme are taking measures to set up shamianas and provide officers with basic facilities till the elections are over. Dr Rajath Athreya, a member of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) said that people should avoid going outside during the peak hours. 

Drinking adequate water and eating small portions at regular intervals is important, he said. Athreya also suggested people who have to step out carry umbrellas and caps if they have to walk for long hours.

