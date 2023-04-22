Home Cities Bengaluru

Soothing showers in scorching Bengaluru  

However, there will not be much rain in coastal Karnataka.

Published: 22nd April 2023 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2023 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru rains

A man runs across a street amid rain in Bengaluru on Friday night | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Bengalureans were melting in the sweltering heat. On Friday, the rain came as a huge relief for them. While parts of Doddaballapur and the outskirts of Bengaluru experienced heavy rainfall, some other areas experienced light to moderate showers.

IMD officials forecast rain in most parts of Karnataka for the next five days. The officials said the rainfall is because of local convections and the formation of systems.

“Due to this, parts of north and south-interior Karnataka will experience rainfall. However, there will not be much rain in coastal Karnataka. So far, no political parties was contacting the IMD before campaigning because of the heat, but now after the forecast, some calls are coming,” said officials.

In Bengaluru, the temperature could drop by 2 degrees Celsius, bringing it to near normal for some days.

