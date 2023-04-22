Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman attacks advocate with knife inside city court complex

The suspect, Kanchana, is alleged to have attacked the left side of Reddy’s face, after which she reportedly fled the scene.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A senior advocate was attacked with a knife by a woman inside the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court complex on Friday. The advocate, Krishna Reddy, who was attacked on his face, sought treatment from a nearby hospital and then filed a complaint with the Halasuru Gate police requesting them to register a murder case against her.

The suspect, Kanchana, is alleged to have attacked the left side of Reddy’s face, after which she reportedly fled the scene. The video of the bleeding advocate has gone viral.

The victim had appeared for his client, Harish, in a cheque bounce case. Kanchana, who allegedly borrowed Rs 5 lakh from Harish about three years ago, had given him a cheque that bounced. After appearing in the court, she is said to have waited for the advocate to confront him on his decision to fight the case instead of opting for an out-of-court settlement. During the argument, she pulled out a knife and attacked him.

“We have requested the judicial authorities to grant us permission for the spot mahazar. Unlike other crime scenes, there is a different procedure to investigate cases that happen inside the court premises. We will have to go through the footage of CCTV cameras installed inside the court complex. The attack is said to have happened in the passage,” said an officer, who is part of the investigations.

