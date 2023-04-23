Home Cities Bengaluru

Two get 7-years rigorous imprisonment in Bengaluru BJP office blast case

The court said the material available on record shows that the convicts have not caused any explosion.

Published: 23rd April 2023 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2023 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Justice, court, judge

Image used for representation.

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Special Court has sentenced two persons in the 2013 Bengaluru BJP office blast case to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and ordered them to pay a fine of Rs 50,000. They have been identified as Daniel Prakash (37) and Syed Ali (36) from Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu. They were accused No 21 and 23, respectively.

“The detention undergone by the accused in judicial custody shall be set off against the term of imprisonment,” said CM Gangadhara, Special Judge for Trial of National Investigation Agency (NIA) Cases, in the order passed on Friday, while allowing the application filed by them to plead guilty to the charges levelled against them by the Central Crime Branch.

The court said the material available on record shows that the convicts have not caused any explosion. They have not attempted to cause an explosion and the investigation officer has not seized any explosive substances from them. But they supplied the gelatin sticks and detonators to accused No 16 for money, knowing that he was going to use them for terror activities. Those allegations attract the offence punishable under Section 6 of the Explosive Substances Act.

No sanction
The court said the prosecution has not obtained sanction from the state government to prosecute the accused for the offence under Section 121 of IPC and Section 16 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. 

In the absence of a sanction, this court cannot prosecute and convict them for the said offences even after the conclusion of the trial. On April 17, 2013, at 10.20 am, a bomb kept in a motorcycle parked in front of the BJP office in Bengaluru exploded. Twelve policemen and six civilians were injured. Several vehicles were damaged in the explosion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP BJP office blast case Bengaluru
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp