Kannada TV actor Sampath Jayaram dies by suicide

Published: 24th April 2023 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2023 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Kannada television actor Sampath Jayaram died by suicide on April 22. The 35-year-old actor was found hanging at his residence in Arishinakunte near Nelamangala, though there was no official confirmation about the cause of death. He is survived by his wife.  

It is said that Jayaram was looking for better opportunities and was upset that he did not have good acting offers on hand. Jayaram is widely known for his role in the popular serial Agnisakshi and recently acted in an movie. He got married last year.

Many actors mourned the death of Jayaram. Director and Jayaram’s friend Rajesh Dhruva’s social media post expressing sadness over the death has gone viral. Nelamangala police suspect that the actor could have committed suicide out of frustration over lack of opportunities and maintained that they are probing the factors that led to his death. Nelamangala police have registered an unnatural death report.

