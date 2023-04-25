Bengaluru: AAP promises quality education; BJP, Cong join chorus

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday promised to address the poor pass percentage in colleges and schools, and also bring in a paradigm shift in education if elected to power. Questioning the performance of students, AAP communications head Brijesh Kalappa said the party will radically improve the quality of education, along with government schools and colleges.

“In the recent exam results, gov­ern­ment PU colleges managed to get a pass percentage of only 63, which we will increase to 99. Proof?’’ he asked and pointed to Delhi, where the government has achieved this target.

Responding to this, Minister of School Education BC Nagesh said, “They are talking not as educationists, but as politicians. This cannot be done overnight. We have worked to improve infrastructure and teaching quality, using better teaching methods, and will continue to work towards bettering the education system in the coming days.’’

