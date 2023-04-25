Bengaluru: Realtor files complaint against fake cop

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 51-year-old realtor has filed a complaint against fake IPS officer R Srinivas, who was arrested by the Thalagattapura police recently.

The accused met the victim, Anthoniswami Rajappa, masquerading as an IPS officer, complete with a khaki uniform and an SUV with a police sticker and flashlights, and hoodwinked him of Rs 10 lakh promising good returns from a disputed property in Mysuru.

Rajappa, a resident of Mylasandra, who was admitted to a hospital following a heart attack, learned that Srinivas was a conman through media reports.

Rajappa has also filed a complaint against Mutthe Gowda, who had introduced him to the fake IPS officer.

“The fake IPS officer has cheated many people in a similar modus operandi. The victim became suspicious after the accused switched off his mobile phone. Rajappa called Gowda but was told that he had gone for official work to Delhi. The victim was admitted to a private hospital after he had a heart attack. During the treatment, he found out that Srinivas was a fake IPS officer who had cheated many others. The accused is presently in jail and will be taken on body warrant for further investigations,” said an officer.

Srinivas, a diploma holder and a resident of Maruthi Nagar in Chandra Layout, was arrested by the Thalagattapura police for cheating a businessman of Rs 1.75 crore. The fake officer had told police officials that he was inspired by movies to masquerade as a police officer.

He had also created a fake identity card of an IPS officer. In 2010, he was arrested by the Vijaynagar police in a car theft case. Following the complaint by the realtor, the Electronic City police have registered a case.

