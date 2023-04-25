Karnataka polls: Seven FIRs filed against rally organisers for using kids

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Flying Squad of the Election Commission has registered seven FIRs in Ballari and Koppal districts against party men or political rally organisers for allegedly using children to canvas for them or distribute money. The cases have been booked under Child Labour Prohibition & Regulation Amendment Act and Juvenile Justice Act on April 18 and 19.

TNIE has a copy of all the FIRs, and most of them pertain to using children in rallies and asking them to carry party flags. In one such instance, they were used to distribute cash to voters. Two party men who have been named as the first accused in cases registered with Sirugappa police station in Ballari are Dodda Hulugappa of BJP and Siddaiah Swamy, Jangama taluk president of KRPP.

The FIR against Swamy states that video clips of children being used to distribute Rs 100 or Rs 200 to voters at Thaluk Stadium of Bellary Road were available.

In Koppal, five persons from various parties have been booked. Four cases were registered with Gangavathi Town police station against Shameed Maniyar (Congress), Manoharagouda Herur (KRPP), Shekhanabisab (JDS) and Kashinatah Chitragar (BJP), while cases have been registered against Akbar Pasha Paltan, Muslim Congress Party and other Congress members with Koppal Town police station. Herur had allegedly organised a rally for party president Gali Janardhana Reddyahead of filing his nomination papers, the complaint read. Child rights activist DC Sumathi told TNIE, “This is a serious issue and stringent action should be taken.”

