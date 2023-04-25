Netherlands consulate photo exhibition in Bengaluru zooms in on gender issues 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Bengaluru has organised a photo exhibition ‘Resilience – Stories of Women Inspiring Change’, along with the Department of Sociology & Social Work at Christ (Deemed to be University). The show celebrates the strength of women who have made a significant impact in their communities. The works are on display at Christ University, Hosur Road till April 28, ’23.

It highlights the resilience and challenges of women worldwide. The photos explore how women and gender issues have evolved in the 21st century and how photojournalism is finding ways to portray them. Ewout de Wit, Consul-General, Netherlands in Bengaluru says, “Promoting women’s rights and gender equality has been a key focus of Dutch foreign policy for some time. If more people have equal opportunities, we will have a safer, more stable and more prosperous world.”

Developed by World Press Photo Foundation, an independent organisation in Amsterdam, the show is part of the six-week programme ‘The Netherlands Meets Bengaluru’, organised by the Consulate General of the Netherlands in Bengaluru till May 28, ’23, which encapsulates the Netherlands as an inclusive and inventive partner. It will showcase the growing partnership between the Netherlands and India.

