Home Cities Bengaluru

Netherlands consulate photo exhibition in Bengaluru zooms in on gender issues 

The photos explore how women and gender issues have evolved in the 21st century and how photojournalism is finding ways to portray them.

Published: 25th April 2023 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

The photos explore how women and gender issues have evolved in the 21st century and how photojournalism is finding ways to portray them.

The photos explore how women and gender issues have evolved in the 21st century and how photojournalism is finding ways to portray them.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Bengaluru has organised a photo exhibition ‘Resilience – Stories of Women Inspiring Change’, along with the Department of Sociology & Social Work at Christ (Deemed to be University). The show celebrates the strength of women who have made a significant impact in their communities. The works are on display at Christ University, Hosur Road till April 28, ’23.

It highlights the resilience and challenges of women worldwide. The photos explore how women and gender issues have evolved in the 21st century and how photojournalism is finding ways to portray them. Ewout de Wit, Consul-General, Netherlands in Bengaluru says, “Promoting women’s rights and gender equality has been a key focus of Dutch foreign policy for some time. If more people have equal opportunities, we will have a safer, more stable and more prosperous world.”

Developed by World Press Photo Foundation, an independent organisation in Amsterdam, the show is part of the six-week programme ‘The Netherlands Meets Bengaluru’, organised by the Consulate General of the Netherlands in Bengaluru till May 28, ’23, which encapsulates the Netherlands as an inclusive and inventive partner. It will showcase the growing partnership between the Netherlands and India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Netherlands bengaluru Stories of Women Inspiring Change Resilience Photo exhibition
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp