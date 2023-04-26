Amid Karnataka assembly poll, little girl’s music touches Modi’s heart

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is not every day that a man of the stature of Prime Minister Narendra Modi recognises fresh young talent and tweets about it in a poll-bound state.

On Tuesday morning, Modi tweeted about young Shalmalee’s musical talent, which could not have gone unnoticed, especially as it was in Kannada. “Ee video prathiyobara mukhada mele mugulunage tharisabahudu, ananya prathibe haagu shrujana sheelathe, Shalmaleege shubhahaarike galu... (This video can bring a smile to everyone’s face. Exceptional talent and creativity. Best wishes to Shalmalee!)’’

This video can bring a smile on everyone’s face. Exceptional talent and creativity. Best wishes to Shalmalee! https://t.co/KvxJPJepQ4 April 25, 2023

The video is of little Shalmalee, who sings and plays the keyboard to accompany the Kannada song, “Pallavagala pallaviyali garigedaride deepa...’’ In truth, Modi was actually retweeting a tweet by a netizen, Ananth Kumar, about the child, “Listened to this so many times. What an inborn talent.’’

After PM Modi tweeted about it, a thankful Ananth Kumar responded, “You made my day, sir,’’ and “Thanks for recognising the talent of little Shalmalee and quoting this tweet.’’ The tweet had received about 8.5 lakh views by Tuesday afternoon. Modi’s tweet received 43,000 likes in English and 18,300 likes in Kannada.

Former BJP media state convener S Shantaram said, “PM Modi has time and again appreciated talent, especially from among the youth and youngsters. During one of his previous visits he informally met talented cricketers Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath, Venkatesh Prasad and other sportsmen.” There were many warm responses, though some also mocked him, tweeting, “Always on election mode... Now try to impress Karnataka people.’’

